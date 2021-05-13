Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Who Has The Best Food In Houston?

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Yelp Inc. Application Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Everybody is a foodie in Houston. Knowing what spots to hit is a lowkey cheat code in the city and after Yelp released their list of Top Places to Eat in Texas for 2021 … we noticed a few Houston spots were missing. Now, Crumbville (No. 44) definitely has the snacks and baked goods but some of the other major restaurants in the city being omitted? Good Morning H-Town couldn’t handle it!

Keisha and Mac took it to the phone lines and listeners came up with some of their favorite spots all over the city. Northside, Southside, Eastside, Downtown, small, big, everybody had something to add for their favorite restaurant list. Check out who the listeners recommended below!

RELATED: Carl Crawford Claims He’s The Best High School Athlete In Houston History

See the full list from Yelp! below.

  1. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
  2. The Gypsy Poet – Houston, TX
  3. Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, TX
  4. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX 
  5. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX
  6. Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, TX
  7. Jewboy Burgers – Austin, TX
  8. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX 
  9. SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway, TX
  10. Sushi Spot – Plano, TX 
  11. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth, TX
  12. DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua, TX
  13. Granny’s Tacos – Austin, TX 
  14. Del Campo Empanadas – Fort Worth, TX
  15. T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin, TX
  16. Hugs Cafe – McKinney, TX
  17. Vietwich – Stafford, TX 
  18. It’s a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo, TX 
  19. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque, TX
  20. That’s My Dog – Katy,TX
  21. Nelson’s BBQ – San Antonio, TX
  22. The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston, TX
  23. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp – Watauga, TX 
  24. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth, TX
  25. Las Abuelas – Austin, TX
  26. Bowl Mami – Carrollton, TX
  27. The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park,TX
  28. Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin, TX
  29. 1618 Asian Fusion – Austin, TX ⧫ ♥
  30. San Pedro’s – Dallas, TX
  31. Empa Mundo – Irving, TX
  32. El Taquito – El Paso, TX
  33. Fazenda Gaucha – Bedford, TX 
  34. Fu Manchung – Spring, TX
  35. DonDonPoke – Plano, TX 
  36. Spice Station – Kingsville, TX
  37. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio, TX
  38. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley, TX
  39. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island, TX
  40. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth, TX
  41. Athena’s Greek Kitchen – Houston, TX
  42. The Shed Market – Abilene, TX
  43. Doma Seolleongtang – Dallas, TX
  44. Crumbville – Houston, TX
  45. Pho Phong Luu – Austin, TX
  46. Pappa Gyros – Katy, TX
  47. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio, TX
  48. Vic & Al’s – Austin, TX
  49. Santorini Cafe – Austin, TX 
  50. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco, TX
  51. Craft Pita – Houston, TX 
  52. Zoa Moroccan Kitchen – Houston, TX 
  53. Arepitas – Harker Heights, TX
  54. Tranky’s Tacos – Garland, TX
  55. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston, TX
  56. Green Fork & Straw – Houston, TX 
  57. Coolgreens Southlake – Southlake, TX 
  58. Van’s Banh Mi – Austin, TX
  59. Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine – Waxahachie, TX
  60. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas, TX
  61. The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Bedford, TX 
  62. Ceviche7 – Austin, TX
  63. Cafe Homestead – Waco, TX 
  64. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas, TX
  65. The Pita Shop – San Marcos, TX
  66. Market Street Cafe – Lockhart, TX
  67. Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin, TX
  68. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio, TX
  69. The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX 
  70. The Cookshack – Houston, TX
  71. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville, TX 
  72. Cafe Italia – Grapevine, TX 
  73. Jinda Cafe – Clarendon, TX
  74. Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant – Lubbock, TX
  75. Shoals Sound & Service – Dallas, TX
  76. Mami Coco – Dallas, TX 
  77. Austin Tea Xchange Cafe – Austin, TX
  78. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth, TX
  79. Boca 31 – Denton, TX
  80. Crepes 4 U – Plano, TX
  81. Diced Poke – Houston, TX 
  82. Abo Youssef – Austin, TX
  83. E B Latin Bistro – Plano, TX 
  84. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas, TX
  85. Rumdoul – Rowlett, TX
  86. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Georgetown, TX
  87. CraftWay Kitchen – Plano, TX
  88. Casa Jacaranda – Venus, TX
  89. Anonymous Cafe – Houston, TX
  90. Aga’s Restaurant & Catering – Houston, TX 
  91. Bird Bird Biscuit –  Austin, TX
  92. Tiba Grill – Arlington, TX
  93. La Casa Bakery & Cafe – Houston, TX
  94. Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ and Soul Food – Bryan, TX
  95. Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos,TX
  96. Halal Time – Austin, TX
  97. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin, TX
  98. DEE DEE – Austin, TX
  99. Ichigoh Ramen Lounge – Dallas, TX
  100. Papa’s Burgers – San Antonio, TX
best places to eat , Houston

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’…
 2 hours ago
05.13.21
T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg…
 2 hours ago
05.13.21
Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For…
 4 hours ago
05.13.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 15 hours ago
05.13.21
6 items
6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off…
 19 hours ago
05.13.21
Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Talk Show In…
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Pop Smoke Fought Back Before Being Shot &…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
25 items
Joe Budden Fires Rory From The Joe Budden…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
J. Cole Releases ‘Applying Pressure: The Off-Season’ Documentary…
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 18, 2020
The 2021 Rock & Roll HOF Inductees Are...
 1 day ago
05.12.21
Dave Chappelle, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli Launch…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Congrats, Drizzy: The Numerous Projects That Makes Drake…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
32 items
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Shekinah Jo Is Accusing Her Ex-Friend Tiny Harris…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
20 items
Porsha Williams Engaged To Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate…
 2 days ago
05.11.21
15 items
‘Black Ink Crew Recap’: Ceaser Puts The Crew…
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Photos
Close