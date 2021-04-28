Carl Crawford Claims He’s The Best High School Athlete In Houston History

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Carl Crawford is putting himself at the top of the list for Houston high school sports figures.

The retired baseball star and CEO of 1501 Certified Ent. called into Good Morning H-Town not long after J Mac got the entire city hot in an attempt to find out who was the greatest when it came to balling out just before college or hitting the pros.

“I go down in history, I think,” Crawford said. “I’m the only athlete that made all Texas teams in every sport. Football, basketball and baseball. A lot of people don’t know I played basketball, I averaged 26 points per game, ask Rashard Lewis I was right under him my junior year. I didn’t even play basketball my senior year to focus on baseball, but I played all three sports at a high level.”

The Davis high school product is in his school’s Hall of Fame with the accolades to match. His No. 13 baseball jersey and No. 4 football jersey are both encased in the school and Crawford later went on to become a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 1999, turning down a scholarship offer to play basketball at UCLA or quarterback at schools such as Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC and Florida. Originally, Crawford signed his letter of intent to play for the Cornhuskers but opted for baseball and the Rays organization. During his 14-year career, Crawford was a 4x All-Star, led the American League in stolen bases in 2003-04 and 2006-07, was the All-Star Game MVP in 2009 and won his only Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in 2010.

When asked who he thought the best high school sports athletes were beyond himself, he cited two notable Houston legends: TJ Ford of Willowridge and Vince Young of Madison.

“You had Rashard Lews, he was balling in basketball, you had TJ Ford he was balling in basketball but if you talkin’ dual sports, it was us two,” Crawford said of VY.

