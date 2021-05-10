Entertainment News
Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman With His Car In Road Rage Incident

Trey Songz consistently finds himself in awkward situations.

According to TMZ, the R&B heartthrob is facing a potential legal situation after a woman claims he injured her hand while driving away from a road rage incident. The woman and Songz got into a verbal dispute while they were in their respective cars last Thursday (May 6).

In a report filed to the police, the woman accuses Songz of striking her car with his and when she got out to confront him, he sped off, striking her hand in the process. Although the woman said she suffered hand injuries following the incident, she didn’t go to the hospital and after police arrived on the scene, Songz was long gong.

The cops are treating the incident as a hit-and-run and a rep for the R&B singer vehemently denies the woman’s accusations.

Songz found himself in hot water earlier this year when he was arrested following an altercation with police during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in January. Although charges against him were ultimately dropped, the singer was sued last week by a bartender in Los Angeles who claimed Songz punched him while attending a Cardi B concert.

