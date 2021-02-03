Entertainment News
Trey Songz’ Alleged Sex Tape Leaks — Has Ladies Saying ‘Ahh’

The Box Houston Featured Video
Trey Songz Hosts Sin Sunday's

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trey Songz had Twitter abuzz Wednesday morning (February 3). Not because of his fight at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game, his plans for Super Bowl week or even dropping a deluxe edition to his Back Home album. Instead, the 36-year-old VA singer with the boyish good looks got caught up after an alleged sex tape starring him began making the rounds.

In the very NSFW clip, an unidentified woman is performing oral sex on a man rumored to be Trey and plenty of skeptical fans have ID’d the “Scratching Me Up” singer as the male in question due to his very noticeable and memorable tattoos.

While the R&B singer isn’t the first to have his nudes or a sex tape leak out, it did send the ladies on Twitter into a horny tailspin of thoughts, thirst and comments.

The situation Is similar to many ladies reacting to men posting their rather X-rated versions of the Silhouette challenge. One Twitter user in Dallas shared his, prompting women to share not only lustful thoughts but question how does one live with that … “manhood.”

See more hilarious Trey reactions below.

