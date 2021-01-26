Here’s The Alleged Reason Why Trey Songz Was Arrested During The Kansas City Chiefs Game

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Trey Songz‘s rather eventful night Sunday at the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City allegedly resulted due to the singer refusing to wear a mask and follow Arrowhead Stadium’s coronavirus protocol.

Kansas City Police informed TMZ of their account of the events as fans near the singer were upset over him not following safety rules regarding the virus and once security was called and unable to get him to comply with those rules or even remove him from the stands, cops were called in.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, Songz allegedly continued to refuse to put on a mask and was told he was under arrest. Then he allegedly punched an officer and put him in a headlock. Finally, officers were able to get it under control and the singer was arrested. He was later released early Monday (January 25) morning before hopping on a flight and sharing the news on Instagram.

“Chiefs game was lit right?!” he wrote.

TMZ reported the altercation started after fans started to heckle Songz and he asked them to calm down. Sources say the officer then approached the R&B singer without warning and went after him. Witnesses say that Trey tried to defend himself after he was caught off guard when the officer started to get physical. Fans said that the cop was out of line.

Trigga has had a rather unusual time during the COVID-19 pandemic. After informing the world he tested positive last year, the singer eventually recovered and got back on the road. He later found himself in hot water after a performance in Ohio led to a club being hit with numerous COVID-19 violations in December. Earlier this month, he was part of a birthday weekend in Houston which resulted in three venues losing their liquor licenses for an extended period of time.

