Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’

Being a parent is a tough job but doing so all alone is even harder, and it is rare that the struggle single fathers face is depicted in films. Kevin Hart is set to play a widower and sudden single dad in the upcoming movie, Fatherhood, and a new trailer shows some of the stand-up comic’s range as an actor.

Fatherhood is based on a novel by author Matthew Logelin, who wrote Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love after losing his wife a day after she gave birth to their daughter. The film follows the same premise with Hart cast as Matt and details what he learns about raising his baby girl and the doubts heaved upon him by the family.

However, it appears in the film that despite the hardships, Matt will learn the hardest lesson of them all and that is no parent really knows what they’re doing but if you lead with love then the results almost always pan out.

The movie also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser. The film is set for release on Netflix on June 18, just in time for Father’s Day.

We can already tell from the trailer that this is expected to be a film that tugs at the heartstrings and while Kevin Hart is going to do some of his Kevin Hart usual with the jokes, the heart of the film is to show off the bond between father and child. That is an especially refreshing premise.

Check out the trailer for Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood below. The film makes its premiere on Netflix on June 18.

