Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser

Production on Season 4 is underway, again.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Stranger Things Season 4 are you listening

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix just released a teaser for the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, and it can’t get here soon enough.

SPOILERS AHEAD

The new clip seems to confirm the return of Dr. Martin Breen, portrayed by Matthew Modine, the doc who raised Eleven at the Hawkins National Laboratory where he experimented on numerous children, tracking them by number designations. At the end of the teaser, the viewer stops in front of a door marked 11 and Dr. Brenner is heard saying, “Are you listening, Eleven?,” and we see her open her eyes.

At the end of the third season, the fate of Hopper was in question for a minute before it turned out he was probably in Russia. This was confirmed in a trailer that dropped over a year ago that found our acerbic sheriff, portrayed by David Harbour, imprisoned and working on the other side of the world just as we thought.

Due to the pandemic, production of the fourth season was delayed.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” wrote series creators The Duffer Brothers back when the first trailer dropped in February 2020.

The new clip raises more questions than it answers—we see children playing and using their telekinetic powers. However, there is still no word on when we’ll get to start binging Season 4. Sooner than later, please.

Watch the Stranger Things 4 teaser below.

Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

netflix , stranger things

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
G Herbo Slapped With New Federal Charges, Accused…
 5 hours ago
05.06.21
Netflix Reveals New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser
 6 hours ago
05.06.21
Quavo & Saweetie Dodge Criminal Charges For Elevator…
 6 hours ago
05.06.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar…
 8 hours ago
05.06.21
Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Reveals A Special Moment…
 23 hours ago
05.06.21
Vanessa Bryant’s Mambacita Clothing Line Honoring Gigi Bryant…
 23 hours ago
05.06.21
Lil Nas X Shares How He Handles Trolls…
 23 hours ago
05.06.21
Saweetie Gives Vintage Fashion Realness On The Cover…
 24 hours ago
05.06.21
George Jung Birthday Celebration And Screening Of "Blow"
George Jung, Inspiration Behind The Movie ‘Blow,’ Dead…
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Puma And Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ To…
 1 day ago
05.05.21
Will Smith’s New Quarantine Bod Inspires Six-Part YouTube…
 1 day ago
05.05.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Big Sean Launches Mental Health Series ‘Mindset’
 2 days ago
05.04.21
E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka - Night 2
50 Cent Claims He’s A H-Town Resident While…
 2 days ago
05.05.21
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2
J. Cole Confirms ‘The Off-Season’ Release Date
 2 days ago
05.04.21
The Palazzo Broadcast Studio At Lagasse's Stadium Grand Opening
Houston-Born Former NFL Safety Revealed As Kanye West’s…
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Diddy Really Changed His Name To “Love” –…
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close