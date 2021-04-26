Entertainment News
Swizz Beatz Called Out Fake Friends At DMX’s Memorial Ceremony

Swizz Beatz got a message for people who only show up when it's too late.

Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This past Saturday (April 24), DMX was laid to rest and at a star-studded memorial at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and while his rap peers took the mic to pay homage to the Hip-Hop legend, Swizz Beatz had some choice words for the fair-weather heads in X’s circle.

Dressed down in camouflage attire in honor of X, Swizz seemed to take issue with people who’ve conveniently come in and out of the life of DMX over the years and who weren’t around when he needed them the most. Taking the mic during the ceremony, Swizz called out possible attendees who were M.I.A. while X was going through his struggles over the past decade and change.

Swizz informed the crowd that he doesn’t “want y’all to show up to my sh*t when I’m gone, unless you were showing up while I was here. I want to be sent off with the same love that I had when you were standing next to me.”

Well, that’s a reasonable request.

We’re not sure who or what Swizz saw that prompted him to make the comments but he felt a way about something at that moment. So much so that he implored people in the audience to get the proper legal paperwork done to ensure that their assets end up in the right place with the right people.

“I need everybody to do a will. You have to do your will. You do not want strangers, bloodsuckers handling your business when you’re not here. You want the ones that you love handling your business.”

He’s not wrong.

The procession was as moving as it was touching. Even Kanye West honored Swizz’s rumored request and performed a Sunday Service at X’s memorial.

Check out Swizz Beatz addressing the crowd with words of wisdom below and let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

