Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

This season’s Real Housewives of Atlanta brought all the drama! Between the new cast members and the bachelorette party heard around the world, the reunion show that is scheduled to air on April 25th is sure to serve piping hot tea.

You know what else they will be serving? The fashion! When it comes to dressing in themes, very few cast members commit to their assignments. Kandi Burruss is one of the few ladies that really invests time and energy into putting a themed costume together. Remember when she morphed into Lil Kim for Reginae Carter’s 22nd birthday party?

According to Kandi the theme for this year’s reunion was “Burlesque, 50 shades of grey, dungeon vibes,” and that’s exactly what she gave us! In a video posted to her Instagram account, the actress showed her fans the effort she put into creating her look.

The other casemates didn’t commit to the level that Kandi did. Although beautiful, the women opted for the typical black gowns that speak to a more elegant version of the theme.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

If you ask me, Kandi outdid her fellow Housewives with this burlesque-inspired ensemble. She’s giving a melanated, voluptuous version of Dita Von Teese. Add a whip to her ensemble and she’ll look like she’s straight out of the dungeon! What do you think? Did Kandi serve in her Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show outfit?

DON’T MISS…

Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20 Lbs Of Quarantine Weight

Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course Meal With Her Latest Photo Shoot

Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kandi Burruss

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 5 hours ago
04.21.21
Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion…
 7 hours ago
04.21.21
Pretty Ricky Artist Portrait Session
Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Reportedly Shot In…
 9 hours ago
04.21.21
Erykah Badu Shut It Down In Her New…
 10 hours ago
04.21.21
Elizabeth Olsen Wished To Change Her Surname Growing…
 12 hours ago
04.21.21
Rolling Loud Is Back: Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky…
 13 hours ago
04.21.21
Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response…
 21 hours ago
04.21.21
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Martial Arts Super…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date &…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 1 day ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 1 day ago
04.20.21
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Photos
Close