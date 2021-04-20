Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After Deal Expires

The Mamba's apparel and gear may be looking for a new home.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Kobe x Nike

Source: Nike / NIke

Kobe Bryant’s contract with Nike is officially over. The late, great future NBA Hall of Famer’s estate decided not to re-up the deal, leaving sneakerheads unsure what that exactly means.

Per ESPN, Nike did offer an extension to the partnership. However, Vanessa Bryant, the Black Mamba’s widow, and the estate felt it was lacking.

“Kobe’s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21,” Vanessa Bryant told ESPN. “Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe. It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe.”

According to sources, Bryant and the estate were “frustrated” with the lack of availability of Kobe’s Nike products after his retirement and his untimely death in January 2020. Sneakerheads will surely agree since copping a pair of Kobe’s Retro kicks are a crapshoot on apps like SNKRS or via the websites of retailers like Foot Locker and Finishline where they routinely sell out in minutes, if not seconds.

More sources say Bryant was looking for a lifetime deal but the estate and Nike were not able to come to terms. She added, “I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

For now, it seems that all sales of Kobe Bryant-branded Nike gear and apparel will be halted. Reportedly, the Kobe Bryant estate owns the rights to his signature and the “Mamba” logo. But as for the “Sheath” logo featured on the tongue of Nike’s Kobe signature kicks is owned by Bryant and Nike.

If that info is accurate, it seems Nike would have to ante up to license Kobe’s gear. The brand issued respectful but vague statement. “Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers,” Nike told ESPN. “He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

But what’s good with more Kobe Retros we can actually cop without having to pay exorbitant resale prices, though? Asking for some friends.

Kobe x Nike

Source: Nike / NIke

Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After Deal Expires  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kobe bryant , nike , Vanessa Bryant

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 5 hours ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 6 hours ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 8 hours ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 23 hours ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 1 day ago
04.19.21
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 2 days ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 3 days ago
04.17.21
13 items
It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black…
 4 days ago
04.17.21
Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle To Black Revolutionaries…
 4 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close