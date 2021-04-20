Entertainment News
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral

A GoFundMe was started for the funeral, but Diddy's got it from here...

"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Looks like Diddy’s heard all the criticism aimed at him in recent days and is taking some kind of action to quell those angry voices.

After a hospitalized Black Rob took to IG to pay homage to DMX after his passing, social media immediately called out the Bad Boy Records honcho for letting his former artist end up in such dire straits.

Though Mark Curry revealed that Diddy was in fact reaching out to Rob in an effort to lend a helping hand, Black Rob passed away before anything could be done. Looking to do something for Rob, Page Six is reporting that Diddy will be coming out of pocket to pay for the funeral of the “Whoa” rapper.

We can confirm that Diddy — who called Rob “one of a kind” — reached out to Rob at hospital before his passing, as a source said, “Diddy offered help for Rob, but in the end, sadly, it was too late.”

“But he wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements,” the source added.

In recent days Diddy caught the wrath of the internet after Rob posted his bedridden IG video. Things only got worse for Puff after Rob started a GoFundMe page but could only raise half of his $50,000 goal. An amount that many said Diddy could’ve easily covered with the spare change in his back pocket.

After Rob passed away Diddy paid homage to Rob with an IG post, but fans quickly filled the comments with rage and anger from those who felt Diddy had abandoned BR when he needed him the most.

We’re not sure how fans will feel about Diddy helping out with the funeral services, but we’re not mad at him for at least making an effort.

Rest in Power, Black Rob.

Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob's Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
