J. Prince Shows Off His Own Private Island [VIDEO]

J. Prince has celebrated numerous luxuries in his life from his famed ranch to his new best-selling wine. Now the Rap-A-Lot Records founder and Houston OG has another victory to add to his portfolio, his own island.

On Tuesday (April 13), Prince shared a video to his Instagram account highlighting the newly dubbed ‘Prince Island No. 1’ while swearing off doubters who told him purchasing a personal island couldn’t be done and it was impossible.

“They said it couldn’t be done,” Prince said while riding a wave runner. “They told me I was dreaming too big. They told me I was crazy. They said it was impossible. I done made the impossible possible. Prince Island number one. Loyalty for life.”

The Rap-A-Lot mogul becomes the latest celebrity to purchase their own isle of seclusion, joining the likes of JAY-Z, Eddie Murphy and more. To add to his portfolio, Prince launched his Loyalty Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Merlot in November 2020. The brand quickly became a best-seller.

“Wine has become my wind-down beverage of choice,” Prince said in a press release. “As an entrepreneur, I’ve always believed in starting businesses that spoke to me and my lifestyle. Maison Le Star is a top producer of winemaking grapes and the perfect partner in this business.”

