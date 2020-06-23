CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

J Prince Responds To NBA Youngboy: “I See You Took My Kindness For Weakness” [VIDEO]

J. Prince

Source: Texas Southern University / Texas Southern University

Well, that didn’t take long.

Youngboy Never Broke Again spent last week shouting down J Prince after the Rap-A-Lot mogul informed him that he had come in possession of items that were stolen from Youngboy’s garage.  When word got back to Youngboy, the “Make No Sense” rapper told the world, including J Prince to “mind ya f*ckin” business” when it concerned him.

“I don’t want no friends. I don’t want no new relationships. If you got something for me, I got plenty of n*ggas around me you can call,” YoungBoy said. “Don’t get on no internet and do nothin’ publicly. Don’t …  dealin’ with no f*ckin’ publicity. None of that p*ssy ass sh*t. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that sh*t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind ya f*ckin business, mane.”

On Tuesday (June 23), the OG made it clear that regardless of how Youngboy felt, he was doing him a favor.

“I see you took my kindness for weakness, cause you’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful,” the Houston based mogul said in the video shared to his Instagram account. “You talking slick and acting like you and your brother weren’t down with em letting it be known y’all Mob Ties connected. But I talked to your brother and I believed every word he said about you knowing because he been solid with me.”

He continued, “But you seem to be dumber than a box of rocks. What you should be mad about is the lie you living. And the weak ass security being asleep in front of your house. I bet he lied to you about being asleep. That’s free game but it probably went over your head.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prince declared that Youngboy was neither friend nor enemy today and hoped that the Baton Rouge rapper would keep it that way. But as far as business regarding anything in Houston? J Prince is concerned with matters not just in the city but the state as a whole.

“Texas is my business,” Prince said in the video. “And I will give you whatever you ask for, good or bad.”

RELATED: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells J Prince ‘Mind Your F*ckin’ Business’ After Mogul Retrieves Stolen Items

RELATED: J Prince Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine A “Rat” & A “Liar”

RELATED: J Prince: “Don’t Let IG Become Your OG” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

J. prince , youngboy never broke again

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
J. Prince
J Prince Responds To NBA Youngboy: “I See…
 2 hours ago
06.23.20
Diddy’s Revolt TV Network Responds To Eminem With…
 4 hours ago
06.23.20
Lil Baby Calls Out Walmart For Selling Fake…
 6 hours ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 6 hours ago
06.23.20
Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl…
 8 hours ago
06.23.20
15 items
Struggle Train: Eddie Winslow aka Darius McCrary’s Portrayal…
 8 hours ago
06.23.20
Lil Yachty Rolling Loud LA 2019
Lil Yachty Totals Ferrari After Wreck In Atlanta
 8 hours ago
06.23.20
Hurricane Chris Posts $500K Bond, Out Of Jail
 10 hours ago
06.23.20
Swizz Beatz Calls Drake ‘P*ssy’ Over Song Leak,…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
10 items
Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Stay Ready: DJ Khaled Wears Full Hazmat Suit…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Fabolous & Emily B Expecting Baby Girl
 1 day ago
06.22.20
15 items
Ja Rule Going Hard For Papa Cristo’s Gyros…
 1 day ago
06.22.20
Photos
Close