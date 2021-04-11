Sports
Kyrie Irving Gets Angry When Dennis Schröder Calls Him The N-Word

Kyrie Irving is back trending.

No, it’s got nothing to do with an injury or him disappearing from the Nets for weeks, but an on-court feud with an opposing player. On Saturday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets were taking on the Los Angeles Lakers when he got into a bit of a spat with Dennis Schröder. In the clip, you can see both players standing chest to chest, mouthing off to each other as the referee breaks them and subsequently gives them both technical fouls. However, the two keep talking, and both get ejected– something that has never happened to either of them.

At first, it seems that Schröder was just angry about a recent foul call, it was actually Irving who was truly angry because he was called the N-word.

“God damn n-gga,” Schröder appears to say as Irving gets in his face.

Irving then angrily responds, “Don’t call me nigga bro.” Followed by, “You don’t know me like that. Watch your mouth.”

Irving confirmed that the N-word was what lit the fire with a tweet Sunday afternoon, saying, “The N-word is a derogatory racial slur! It will never be… -a term of endearment -reclaimed -flipped NEVER FORGET ITS FOUL AND TRUE HISTORY! Throw that N-word out the window, right alongside all of those other racist words used to describe my people. We are not slaves or N’s.”

Of course, like anything Kyrie Irving says or does, Twitter went in on him about his recent hatred for the N-word. Check out some reactions below.

Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Dislike Of Being Called The N-Word

Kyrie Irving Gets Angry When Dennis Schröder Calls Him The N-Word

