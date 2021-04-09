Local Music
Sauce Walka Drops A Four-Peat Of New Albums [STREAM]

The Box Houston Featured Video
Sauce Walka

Source: Sauce Walka

Ask Sauce Walka to deliver for fans and he’ll overdo it every time. Throughout the week, the Sauce Factory leader has delivered not one, not two, not three but four new full-length projects. On Wednesday (April 7), he boldly told fans he did nothing except deliver facts.

The four-pack of new albums from Walk are the first since late 2020’s Lost In The Sauce return from the Sauce Twinz. On Sauce Train, he teams with El Trainn for a full-length run with guest spots from Sauce Gohan and Voochie P. For Birdz Hunt Snakes, Walk wastes no time on “Sauce Icons” by delivering the braggadocious version of the ghetto gospel with Sancho Saucy and Sosamann before leaning all the way into Midwest high-speed tough talk for “Hawk A Snake.”

Lil Uzi Vert Gets $24M Diamond In Forehead, But Did He Bite Sauce Walka?
12 photos

The soul sample chops of Sauce R&B may be the more beloved of the four projects with guest appearances from Trippie Redd (“Outside”) and Walk letting bars tap dance off the beat on “Golden Switches. God Of Texas, the fourth collection of Walk’s 75 song ambush is a combination of all three previous projects. A$AP Rocky pops up for “ASAP Sauce” and the whole Sauce gets to eat throughout. What the wide collection of music means for Sauce Walka is simple. Even if he didn’t exactly have to rap as the Gods of Texas closer suggests, he’d still be rich. He’d still be entertaining and defending all things Houston on social media and making sure everybody around him got paid too.

RELATED: Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10 Years: “$5 Million Wasted”

RELATED: Sauce Walka Drops “Where Was You At” Video + Sauce Twinz “Moon” Video

Stream all four Sauce Walka projects in full below.

 

 

Sauce Walka

