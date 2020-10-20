CLOSE
Sauce Walka Reveals He’s Quit Lean After 10 Years: “$5 Million Wasted”

Sauce Walka

Source: Ulisses Garza / Radio One Houston

Sauce Walka is celebrating a new kind of sobriety.

The TSF leader revealed on Instagram Sunday (October 18) that he’s quit drinking lean after more than a decade of sipping. In the lengthy caption, Walk detailed not only his history with promethazine but also how much money he’s spent on purchasing pints.

“Day 1 after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox … From 7 consist years of drinking #Liquid HERION aka “ DRANK “ nothin Less then a 6-10 ounces of daily direct consumption… Nearly a decade of Drug abuse & 5 million wasted dollars later!! THIS IS WHAT A RICH DOPEHEAD DUMMY LOOKS LIKE!!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “30 million dollar former DopeFiend !! AN I WANT MY FANS HATERS & KINGZ TO KNOW AND BE INSPIRED! TODAY @sauce_walka102 is promethazine and codeine free for life and I hope yeah I’ll come with me ( F*CK DRANK ) #TheDrug but from a CULTURAL standpoint my weathering respects for it still stands!! SO I #DroppedTheBottle f*ck kick a CUP … I almost DIED IN MY DAUGHTERS FACE Killing #Myself SOMETHING U PUNKS WILL NEVA DO TO ME 🤷🏾‍♂️!!!! This is WHAT A REAL MAN IS !! One who leads by his Triumphs and failures and shows that message transparently to the people that need!! This is a black KING this is a GOD.. to my people I love u ”

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 after 12 Days of #Withdrawls PAINNN & #Detox … From 7 consist years of drinking #Liquid HERION aka “ DRANK “ 🥤 nothin Less then a 6-10 ounces of daily direct consumption… Nearly a decade of Drug abuse & 5 million wasted dollars 💵 later!! THIS IS WHAT A RICH DOPEHEAD DUMMY LOOKS 👀 LIKE!!!! 30 million dollar former DopeFiend !! AN I WANT MY FANS HATERS & KINGZ TO KNOW AND BE INSPIRED! TODAY @sauce_walka102 is promethazine and codeine free for life and I hope yeah I’ll come with me ( FUCK DRANK ) #TheDrug but from a CULTURAL standpoint my weathering respects for it still stands!! SO I #DroppedTheBottle fuck kick a 🦵🏾CUP … I almost DIED 💀 IN MY DAUGHTERS FACE 👶 Killing #Myself SOMETHING U PUNKS WILL NEVA DO TO ME 🤷🏾‍♂️!!!! This is WHAT A REAL MAN IS !! One ☝️ who leads by his Triumphs and failures and shows that message transparently to the people that need!! This is a black KING 🤴🏾this is a GOD 🛐✝️.. to my people I love u 😘

A post shared by 💦Sauce Father👨🏾‍🍳 (@sauce_walka102) on

Walk joins others such as Gucci Mane, Maxo Kream and Mozzy who kicked their syrup habits in recent years. Being the head of TSF also means keeping the family fed and Walk has done that, watching Peso Peso grow, new artists such as Yella Yella, The Real Drippy and more.

Congrats to Sauce Walka!

