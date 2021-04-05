Entertainment News
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue

The 'Get Out' star also revealed the Kel as in Kel Mitchell of Kenan and Kel fame was the inspiration for his success for the theatrical play he wrote and produced at 9-years-old.

Daniel Kaluuya Shines In 'SNL' Debut, Calls Out Racism In Opening Monologue

Daniel Kaluuya is on one hell of a run. The Academy Award nominee, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning actor for his portrayal of Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas & The Black Messiah made his SNL debut, and he didn’t disappoint.

Before we got to see him participate in comedic skits, Kaluuya kicked off his debut with an electric opening monologue that tackled racism across the pond, taking a shot at the Royal Family who has been embroiled in a racism scandal following an interview featuring Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not Black. He’s British.’ Let me reassure you that I am Black. I’m Black, and I’m British,” he opened up. “Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.” Kaluuya’s joke is in reference to Markle revealing to Oprah Winfrey that there were members of the royal family who had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“People ask me, ‘What’s worse, British racism or American racism?’” While trying not to laugh, Kaluuya answered, “Let me put it this way. British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free. Free to create their own kind of racism. That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston.”

Kaluuya, who is of Ugandan lineage, jokingly spoke about both his parent’s huge families, “My mom is one of 22 kids, and my dad is one of 49,” he said. “My family’s sperm is literally about that life. They say Black don’t crack, but condoms do.”

The Get Out star also revealed the Kel as in Kel Mitchell of Kenan and Kel fame was the inspiration for his success for the theatrical play he wrote and produced at 9-years-old “with real actors and everything” that was based on the classic Nickelodeon show.

You can check out the entire monologue as well as some of the skits from Kaluuya’s SNL episode below.

Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL Debut, Slams Racism During Epic Monologue

