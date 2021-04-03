LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Take On The Goon Squad In First Trailer For ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Space Jam follow-up has finally arrived.

It’s been 25 years since the Quad City DJs welcomed us to the first jam that saw Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to save the iconic cartoon characters and himself from a lifetime of indentured servitude on Moron Mountain. After months of hype and much debate from those who feel Space Jam should be left alone, the Tune Squad is back, but this time it will be Jordan’s “heir,” LeBron James leading them but on a much different mission.

Based on the trailer and word of mouth from James himself, Space Jam: A New Legacy definitely not a sequel but an entirely new spin on the original premise with its own story. The trailer opens up with James trying to pass on his amazing basketball skills to his younger sons prepping for them basketball camp but having a hard time, specifically with his younger seed named Dom (Cedric Joe), who wants to be a gamer, not a hooper.

Dom lays into his dad during an elevator ride for never letting him do what he wants to do and storms off into a mystery floor the elevator goes to. James follows after his perturbed son, who gets snatched up by an evil computer AI called AI-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle). King James is transferred to the server world and gets issued a challenge to a basketball game to get his son back and is then sent to the land of rejects, aka Tune World.

From there, we see Space Jam: A New Legacy is a different adventure with some new tricks. For one, this time, while James is in Tune World, he is animated just like the rest of the Looney Tunes co-stars.

After getting acclimated to his new look, James recruits the Tune Squad 2.0 led by Bugs and Lola Bunny to help him get his son back.

We even get to meet their opponents, the Goon Squad, AI versions of real-life professional basketball stars Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green, and Anthony Davis. Plus, the film shows off stunning new animation tricks by taking the Looney Tunes out of their cartoon world and “bringing them to life” on the basketball court.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is definitely a brand new experience based on the trailer chocked full of references to tons of Warner Bros. properties just like the film Ready Player One. For the basketball heads, there is even a call back to the iconic alley-oop moment between D-Wade and James with Lola Bunny filling in for the retired Miami Heat superstar and even nailing his pose for good measure while James finishes the play.

Space Jam: A New Legacy slam dunks into theaters and on HBO Max, July 16.

Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Take On The Goon Squad In First Trailer For ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

