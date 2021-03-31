Entertainment News
Pusha T Boldly Proclaims He’ll Have Best Album Of 2021 [VIDEO

King Push is cheffing a baker's dozen.

Pusha T fans can sleep better at night now. The lyricist has confirmed his new album is almost finished and his peers will have to fight for second best.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Virginia native conducted a recent interview on his Instagram Live. While he was faced with a myriad of questions regarding his past work inquiries surrounding a new project came up quickly. As expected the G.O.O.D. Music MC didn’t pull any punches with his response. “Yeah, I’m working on an album right now,” he said. When asked about the title he revealed he hasn’t named it yet.

He went on to detail the amount of work he has put into it thus far saying he has “probably 12” tracks already done. Push then confirmed that it is all about quality over quantity when it comes to his recording process. “I usually don’t do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I’m going to keep twelve,” he explained. Additionally the untitled LP is nearly complete and just needs some final touches. “I got to go sit in with ‘Ye for a little bit, but other than that, it’s just these twelve. That’s what it’s gonna be.” When asked what can fans expect he made it clear they won’t be disappointed. “Oh, I’m going have the best album when it drops in 2021. For sure.”

Back in December he confirmed that the album would be produced by only Pharrell Williams and Kanye West. You can watch the clip below.

