Nike Sues MSCHF For Its Lil Nas x Air Max “Satan Shoes”

When Lil Nas X dropped his “controversial” visuals to “Call Me By Your Name (Montero)” we predicted that conservatives and “Christians” would be outraged and scream to the heavens over the video which featured LNX giving Satan a lap dance.

Things really heated up for the once family friendly rapper teamed with MSCHF to drop 666 pairs of custom made Nike Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” which featured a pentagram and actual human blood in the air bubbles. Needless to say Nike wasn’t amused with the promo and after days of religious fanatics railing against Lil Nas and his damned sneakers, Nike decided to sue MSCHF for remixing their classic silhouette into something that could be considered blasphemous.

Huffpost is reporting that Nike has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Brooklyn based design studio, MSCHF, for trademark infringement and suffering “significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.”

It argued that “unauthorized” shoes are “likely to cause confusion and dilution, and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”

“Decisions about what products to put the ‘swoosh’ on belong to Nike, not to third parties like MSCHF,” the suit added.

Though conservatives are upset at the whole “cancel culture” movement whenever racism or sexism is called out on their behalf, they had no problem calling for a boycott of Nike after the release of the sneakers.

Interestingly enough MSCHF released some “Jesus” Air Max 97’s back in 2019 which featured a cross and holy water in the air bubble, and Nike didn’t so much as serve them with a cease and decease order. Then again Devil worshippers didn’t give a damn so there was no need to.

Nike is asking a federal judge to completely stop MSCHF from filing any orders of the the Air Max 97 “Satan”‘s which are already fetching over $2,000 on the secondary market. After this you can expect them to go for much more as this kind of publicity will only increase it’s popularity especially if only a few actually get out there.

Lil Nas X for his part acknowledged the situation on Twitter and pointed out that the anger his video and hopes people “are mad” and “feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.” He then used some Spongebob clips to clown everyone he’s upset.

We guess Spongebob is part of the illuminati now.

What do y’all think of the situation? Let us know in the comments section.

Nike Sues MSCHF For Its Lil Nas x Air Max "Satan Shoes"  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

