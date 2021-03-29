Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page, Calls Mark Zuckerberg A “Racist”

Mark don't want no smoke with Boosie, b...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Over the weekend a video of Boosie Badazz slapping fire out of a man’s esophagus made the rounds on social media. While the Louisiana rapper paid the man some good cash for the pimp slap, it was enough to get Badazz’s page suspended for a second.

The video shows Boosie kicking it with DaBaby in a convenience store when a homeless man began to slander Boosie calling him a “punk ass” and cutting ass on his profession saying “You can’t rap. How you gonna tell me you’re a god damn rapper?” What followed was a slap that probably caused a richter scale in the South to jump a few points.

Needless to say Boosie didn’t take the suspension too well as he’s used social media to cause all kinds of controversies and has kept his name buzzing seemingly every week for a different kind of reason. Upset that his account was shut down, Boosie took to Twitter to not only call Mark Zuckerberg a racist, but announce his brand new IG page, He’sBackAgain2021.

Boosie’s hella funny like that.

Boosie is no stranger to having his IG page shut down as he’s earned enough suspensions that it seemed like only a matter of time before he’d been shut down completely. Now that he’s got a new page up and poppin’ we wonder if Instagram will shut that one down too. Should be an interesting few days, y’all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM–MtmsqyG/?utm_source=ig_embed

 

Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page, Calls Mark Zuckerberg A “Racist”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boosie , Mark Zuckerberg

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Man Suspected Of King Von Murder Goes Free…
 3 hours ago
03.29.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Upset In…
 3 hours ago
03.29.21
Boosie Returns To Instagram With A New Page,…
 5 hours ago
03.29.21
Famous Dex Catches 19 Charges For Domestic Violence…
 7 hours ago
03.29.21
Kodak Black Launches Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
14 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Everyone With Custom Nike…
 1 day ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 2 days ago
03.27.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 2 days ago
03.27.21
18 items
Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lap Dance…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Freddie Gibbs To Star In Upcoming ‘Down With…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ & Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Pathetic Radio Host Fired After Comparing Black Women’s…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Photos
Close