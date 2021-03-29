Entertainment News
Famous Dex Catches 19 Charges For Domestic Violence & Gun Possession

Time to lawyer up.

Famous Dex is looking at a hefty involuntary vacation after catching damn near 20 charges. Thanks to six months chock full of struggle the rapper has been hit with charges for a litany of crimes including domestic violence and gun possession.

TMZ reports that two of the domestic violence charges are due to altercations with ex-girlfriends. Reportedly, in November 2020 the cops found a woman with cuts on her in his home after receiving a domestic disturbance call. On brand, the incident allegedly involved a SWAT standoff and Dex holing up in the crib with guns after allegedly putting hands on the woman.

Dex caught changes for domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property for the aforementioned incident alone. And a month prior in October, Dex allegedly put his hands on a different woman—which has led to charges of corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the City Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, Dex is looking at a cool 18 years in the bing if he’s found guilty of everything. Considering his long history of domestic violence, and substance abuse (in late 2020 he was once again looking extra strung out), expect Dex to take a plea deal.

Whether he’ll get the help he clearly needs, beyond anything court-mandated, we’ll have to wait and see.

 

