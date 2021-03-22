Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Upcoming Limited Series

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx’s desire to play boxing legend Mike Tyson is now becoming a reality. The Oscar winner is set to don the infamous black trunks for a limited biographical series about Tyson, according to a report by Variety.

The series will be titled Tyson and will span the entirety of Tyson’s life thus far. Although the series doesn’t have a home at a network or streaming service, Antoine Fuqua is on board to direct and executive produce and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese is serving as an executive producer as well. The former two-time heavyweight champion is on board with Foxx portraying him on the small screen.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Foxx has been vocal about playing Tyson, although his initial belief was to be part of a biographical film. He’s been training for the role and at one point detailed an opening scene where Tyson is flat on his back, contemplating the world before ultimately getting up to face the count.

Tyson’s career has been previously made into a TV movie titled “Tyson,” starring Michael Jai White in 1995. In 1986, he ascended to the top of the boxing world when he became the youngest heavyweight champion ever, defeating Trevor Berbick. He’s widely considered one of the fearsome heavyweights of his era, if not of all-time but his life has been as eventual outside of the ring as it was inside the ring.

He’s maintained a comeback after retirement, starring in films such as The Hangover and starring in a one-man show on Broadway. Recently, he fought fellow legend Roy Jones Jr., to an eight-round draw in Los Angeles. The fight was viewed to be the launch of the Legends Only League, a boxing league for older fighters who still wanted one more chance in the ring.

Tyson reportedly turned down a $25 million payday to fight Evander Holyfield for an exhibition match. It would have been the third fight between the two after a 1996 match which Holyfield won and a controversial rematch in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear.

