The Woodlands Ranked No. 1 For Best Cities To Live In America

Looking for an ideal place to set a foundation down in the Houston-area? The Woodlands is apparently the top destination in the country. According to a new ranking and review survey created by Niche, the 2021 list of Best Cities to Live in America is out and The Woodlands ranked No. 1.

Niche broke the rankings down by using millions of reviews from residents and data taken from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as well as the U.S. Department of Education. Niche also weighed several other factors such as quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment stats and access to amenities. All of those items factored into the creation of their top 10 list and The Woodlands graded out high with an A+ in regards to public schools, family friendliness and jobs, and an A- in health and fitness, housing, outdoor activities and diversity.

The Woodlands also scored a B+ in nightlife and weather, a B for commuting and B- for cost of living.

A resident touted the area as “amazing” with “many activities to do” and highlighted the “competitive education.”

“It’s an amazing place to raise a family or to spend the weekend with your friends,” the resident wrote. “There are many activities to do in the Woodlands like Ice skating, shopping, tennis, walks, biking, running, lunch/dinner, concerts, movies, mini golf, etc. The education is a bit hard and competitive but you get the best teachers and many class opportunities.”

Among its other accolades, The Woodlands is the second best city to buy a house in the country and the second best city to raise a family in the United States. The only other Texas city to rank in the top 10? Plano.

Here’s the full top ten below.

The Woodlands, TX Arlington, VA Naperville, IL Overland Park, KS Cambridge, MA Ann Arbor, MI Plano, TX Columbia, MD Berkeley, CA Bellevue, WA

View the list in its entirety here.

