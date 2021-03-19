The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and comedian Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reports, Duke filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

No official statement has been released by either party at this time.

The Cincinnati couple shares three adult age children Kennedy, Emilio and Austin.

Just last month, Gary took to instagram to share a post about connections. While a post like this is normal for many Instagram users, Owen tends to keep it light and comical on his page. One could speculate he was aware of what was looming.

However just a week ago he was showing love to Kenya while promoting “The Gary Owen Show”

Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce was originally published on wzakcleveland.com