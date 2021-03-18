Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Charged With Murder Of Stepdad

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

This is certainly not the type of publicity, or family business, that Rae Sremmurd wants parading up and down timelines. The rap duo’s younger brother has been charged with the murder of their stepdad.

According to TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, shot and killed his own father in Lee County, Mississippi. Reportedly, the indicted was handed up in January after a Grand Jury heard all the evidence.

Sullivan is currently in custody and facing a charge of 1st-degree murder. If convicted, he is looking at life in prison.

Details are minimal, but according to the D.A., Michael Sullivan’s biological dad, Floyd Sullivan Jr., was shot and killed on January 6. Michael was immediately taken into custody as a person of interest.

Sullivan’s mother, Bernadette Walker, told TMZ that her son suffers from Schizoaffective disorder, a mood disorder, and he may have been off his meds when the shooting occurred. Sullivan was initiallly put under psychiatic watch before being formally taken into custody.

There hasn’t been much word from Rae Sremmurd about this matter, and you really shouldn’t expect any.

