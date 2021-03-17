News
Home

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

A man named Robert Long was arrested Wednesday night after killing 8 people in a shooting rampage that took place at a massage parlor and two spas located in the Atlanta metro area. Police say Long of Woodstock, GA drove for more than 180 miles and was on the run for 4 hours while targeting the massage parlor spas on the way.

US-SHOOTINGS-SPA

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

His shooting spree began at Young’s Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. There, he shot 5 people , killing 3 on the scene, He then drove south to the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road, shooting and killing three women inside. As police arrived, the shooter headed across the street to the Aroma Therapy Spa shooting and killing another before fleeing the scene.

Around 8pm investigators had ID’d Long and deputies all over the state were alerted. He was apprehended on Interstate 75 in Crisp Country around 8:30pm. Police are still investigating motive into the shooting, but are aware that all 3 shootings took place at Asian American businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Man Kills 8 People In Deadly Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mike Epps To Star In Netflix TV Series…
 14 hours ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here’s What We Learned From Episode 1 of…
 17 hours ago
03.16.21
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 18 hours ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In…
 21 hours ago
03.16.21
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donate $100,000…
 22 hours ago
03.16.21
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After…
 22 hours ago
03.16.21
Producer Southside Of 808 Mafia Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
03.16.21
Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3…
 24 hours ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here Are 10 Times Jhené Aiko Gave Us…
 24 hours ago
03.16.21
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
It’s Lit: Travis Scott Launches Agave Spiked Seltzer…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
7 items
21 Savage Stars In Louis Vuitton Men’s Summer…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
10 items
#Oscars: The 2021 Academy Award Nominees Have Been…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
13 items63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Media Room
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Premiere Ceremony
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners…
 3 days ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close