Actor Yaphet Kotto Passes Away At 81

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Yaphet Kotto, a dazzling actor who played everything from villains in James Bond films to hard-nosed cops in Homicide: Life On The Street and do-everything heroes in Alien, passed away on Monday (March 15). He was 81 years old.

His wife Sinahon shared the news on Facebook writing, “I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time. This is a very painfall moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband.”

She continued, “We still have a lot of plans honey that we discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others. You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda’s Teachings. You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find.

One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my bestfriend,my rock.I love you and you will always be in my heart.Till we meet again!”

Kotto began acting at age 16 and by 19, he had made his professional debut in the theater in a rendition of William Shakespeare’s Othello. Before long, he had carved out a career of playing hardened tough guys, whether they be villains or heroes on screen, starring alongside Sigourney Weaver in 1979’s Alien as Parker, Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Running Man and Robert De Niro in Midnight Run. In total, he earned more than 90 film and television credits over the course of his career.

He was born in Harlem in 1939, a descendant of Cameroonian royalty. In the ’90s, as he etched out a TV career playing Lieutenant Al Giardello on Homicide: Life On The Street, he wed his third wife, Sinahon, a in 1998.

