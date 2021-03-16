Entertainment News
Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In A Custom Burberry Gown

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 14, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Although the Grammys aired on Sunday, the streets are still talking about the luxurious fashions choices to hit the stage and red carpet. To our surprise, Beyoncé made an unexpected appearance to the monumental music event clad in a black custom Schiaparello mini dress. The leather getup that featured ruching down the middle hugged the 28-time Grammy Award-winning artists body, but her after party dress is what stole the show completely.

Beyoncé graced the after party in a silver metallic custom Burberry ensemble. The look featured a mesh embroidered gown partnered with a crystal and chained corset, a crystal mesh head wrap, and a matching mesh veil. The singer showed up looking like the powerful, statuesque icon that she is.

Beyoncé will use just about every opportunity possible to remind you exactly why she reigns supreme. Not only was this dress a piece of art, she wore it as she celebrated her 28th Grammy win. Now Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy have their own personal collection of Grammy Awards. Talk about family goals!

Beyoncé has been very quiet since the release of her Ivy park collections. Not unusual for the artist that silently calls the shots from behind the scenes. I’m happy The Carters stepped out for this year’s award show. The couple usually has their annual Roc Nation Brunch around this time, but it looks like COVID019 may have put the festivities on hold.

 

