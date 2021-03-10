Radio One Exclusives
‘Power’ Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks JAY-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts Over Recent Deals

Michael Rainey Jr. called Timbaland and Swizz Beatz sellouts for selling their ‘Verzuz’ brand to Triller in exchange for becoming “large shareholders” in the Triller network.

Rainy also said Jay-Z was a sellout for selling his majority stake in Tidal to Square, Inc. for $297 million and a position on the company’s Board of Directors.

“Sellouts,” Rainey wrote on his Whereis22 Instagram account. “Can’t ever jus have something of our own it’s always bout the money. Cool move but these n***** still sellouts.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have since responded to Rainey Jr.’s comments, saying “But we own Triller,” under the Hollywood Unlocked post on Instagram. “We own everything. Tell who done that,” replied Timbaland to Swizz’s comment.

