Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Consider Swizz Beatz and Timbaland official visionaries with Verzuz.

On Tuesday (March 9), the tandem confirmed the brand had been acquired by streaming platform Triller’s parent company, Triller Network. Additionally, Swizz and Timbo will be joining the Triller Verzuz management team and serve as brand visionaries.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz and Tim shared on Tuesday. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”

Additionally, all 43 previous participants in Verzuz will now have equity as partners and shareholders in the Triller Network as Swizz and Timbo become large shareholders. Since Verzuz’ launch in the beginning of the pandemic last year, the following acts have taken the stage, whether it be before or after the budget increased:  John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too Short, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, E-40, Bounty Killer, D’Angelo, Ludacris, RZA, The Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Fred Hammond, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, 112, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett, and D’Angelo.

Following the Verzuz event where D’Angelo performed solo at the Apollo Theater, the next announced Verzuz will occur with Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

RELATED: D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s Day For Verzuz

RELATED: GoDJ Hi-C Explains What Exactly Happened During Keyshia Cole & Ashanti Verzuz [EXCLUSIVE]

swizz beatz , timbaland , triller , verzuz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller
 2 hours ago
03.09.21
18 itemsPaul Wall - Dub Car Show
What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For…
 2 hours ago
03.09.21
7 items
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday…
 5 hours ago
03.09.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking…
 6 hours ago
03.09.21
15 items
Watch Doja Cat’s Sultry “Streets” Video Co-Starring Kofi…
 6 hours ago
03.09.21
12 items
Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Been Trying To…
 7 hours ago
03.09.21
Looney Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew Called Out…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Feeds Thousands Of…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
9 items
Video of Yaya Mayweather Hating On Pooh Shiesty’s…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Here’s The Most Shocking Moments From Prince Harry…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
15 items
Lil Baby Fried On Social Media After Getting…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich &…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
JAY-Z Sees Fortune Jump Up 40 Percent Following…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Did You Know There Was A Coming To…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close