Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich & More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, & More Will Perform At 63rd Annual Grammys

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

After having its wig pushed back due to COVID-19, we now know who will take the stage for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Next Sunday (Mar.14), the Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah will finally be going down, but, of course, it won’t have the same look as the previous awards show due to the ongoing pandemic. When the curtain rises, it will be audience-free and not at the usual location, the Staples Center, but the star power will be at its usual all-time high.

The Grammys unveiled the list of performances we can look forward to, and it’s a stacked lineup. Hitting the socially distanced stage will be Hip-Hop and R&B’s hottest acts, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich, Lil Baby, and Doja Cat.

Other performances viewers can look forward to seeing include “alleged rapper” Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Chris Martin, John Mayer, budding WWE superstar Bad Bunny and more.

Also announced is the Grammys will be paying tribute to independent venues that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted. Workers who helped work at storied iconic locations like Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Café, in New York City’s the Apollo Theater, and Nashville’s The Station Inn will have the honor of presenting awards throughout the night.

As far as nominations are concerned, “Black Is King” literally. Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations in eight separate categories, mainly from the visual album experience she exclusively launched on Disney Plus. The Third Ward native is up for record of the year for “Black Parade” and fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.” Roddy Rich is getting his just-do after taking the world by storm with his single “The Box” off his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, earned six nominations.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS live Sunday, Mar. 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich & More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

2021 grammy awards , cardi b , dababy , lil baby , megan thee stallion , roddy ricch

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
9 items
Video of Yaya Mayweather Hating On Pooh Shiesty’s…
 4 hours ago
03.08.21
Here’s The Most Shocking Moments From Prince Harry…
 5 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Lil Baby Fried On Social Media After Getting…
 5 hours ago
03.08.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich &…
 5 hours ago
03.08.21
JAY-Z Sees Fortune Jump Up 40 Percent Following…
 7 hours ago
03.08.21
Did You Know There Was A Coming To…
 13 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis…
 1 day ago
03.08.21
Kenya Moore Says LaToya Ali Kissing Other Women…
 2 days ago
03.06.21
VH1’s Black Ink Crew Dropping 5 New Specials…
 2 days ago
03.05.21
New First-Look Photos Give Us Our Best Look…
 2 days ago
03.05.21
15 items
Who’s Funnier? Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And…
 2 days ago
03.05.21
Dallas Man Indicted For 2020 Murder Of Rapper…
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus…
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Eddie Murphy Reveals His Plans To Return To…
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close