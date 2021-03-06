New First-Look Photos Give Us Our Best Look Yet At LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

As we get closer to LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy’s release date, we are now getting more information and a much better look at the film that puts a whole new spin on the first film’s premise.

Entertainment Weekly, who also gave us an in-depth look at another Warner Bros. title Mortal Kombat is now doing the same for Space Jam: A New Legacy, which grabs the cover of the magazine and features Bron Bron surrounded by his Tune Squad teammates Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the Tazmanian Devil.

In the cover feature, Bron speaks about the film, which is technically not a sequel to the first film but a whole new adventure, and points out that the Space Jam franchise is and will always be Michael Jordan’s baby.

“It’s something Mike [Michael Jordan] created and is his,” James tells EW. “I held that with a lot of responsibility.”

James business partner and good friend Maverick Carter who serves as a producer on the film, shared the same sentiments saying, “It was always about respecting [Space Jam], but also, how do we make a film that’s interesting, matters to the culture, and is about something.”

Producer Ryan Coogler spoke on the creative process of making the film and working its animated stars, the Looney Tunes characters.

“We were reminded very quickly why the Looney Tunes work,” the Black Panther director told EW. “When we watch the parts of the film [featuring] the Tunes, you have a smile come over your face because, if you’re from our generation, you miss them.”

Speaking of the characters, the film was already being met with skepticism due to fans’ attachment to the first Space Jam movie, which is considered a cult classic. Following the photos’ release, which showed Lola Bunny’s new design that director Malcolm D. Lee admitted needed to be updated, Twitter reacted rather unfavorably to Lola’s new toned-down look.

I hate to split hares here (get it?), but listen. Desexualizing Lola Bunny by giving her more standard athletic gear? That's a choice. But you can't tell me that the Lola on the right appears stronger or more capable than the Lola on the left. Sexy does not equal less capable. https://t.co/OYrugua2De pic.twitter.com/mbGuSKwsMc — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) March 4, 2021

They took away Lola Bunny's tits for the Space Jam sequel and I'm so furious I just punched a hole in the wall! pic.twitter.com/t3J8prpOTF — Barry McCockiner (@UltraWeedHater) March 5, 2021

People clearly have nothing else better to complain about.

The photos also give us our first glimpse of Don Cheadle as the movie’s villain AI – Rhythm. James spoke about working with the actor and how he was a mentor to him while on set, likening it to being coached on the basketball court.

“Just like in the NBA, I like to be coached by my coaches,” James shared with the EW. “I was the same way on set.”

Lee also boldly declared in the EW cover feature that Space Jam: A New Legacy will surpass the 1996 original film calling it “a better movie than Space Jam.”

We shall see when Space Jam: A New Legacy fast breaks into theaters and on HBO Max July 16.

Photo: Harry How / Getty

