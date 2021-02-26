Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Cost Him Over $12 Million, and Marriage

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The year 2020 was not a good one for many, including Kanye West. Reportedly, Yeezy dropped $12 million dollars for his doomed from the start Presidential campaign.

People went through West’s campaign filings and did the math, and the totals were pure struggle.

Kanye West spent $13.2 million — or approximately $200 for every vote — on his failed 2020 presidential campaign, a review of campaign finance filings show.

West, 43, contributed nearly $12.5 million of his own money while raising a little more than $2 million from outside contributions, according to his final Federal Election Commission report.

In all, the rapper and designer raised $14.5 million to fund his late-in-the-cycle bid, in which he barely qualified for the ballot in a dozen states and earned only about 66,000 votes nationally.

Clearly, Mr. West figured his immense popularity would be enough to finesse more votes. But that’s just now how politics work.

The breakdown of his campaign spending reveals dude was out of depth, and that’s with assistance from the Ops. Reportedly, the “Jesus Walks” rapper spent $7.5 million on “ballot access,” which including $1.28 million in payments to Greg Keller’s Atlas Strategy Group. Keller, is a Republican strategist who had ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and was also a “senior strategist” for West’s campaign.

Worth noting is that West never had a shot at winning, yet people happily took his money. West only managed to his name on 12 state ballots.

People’s reports also points out that West didn’t spend anything on television, radio or digital ads. “I didn’t see any Kanye ads, did you?” a former West campaign operative told People, adding, “if [West] had pushed and done a $10 million buy digitally, they could’ve actually made a difference in a few states.”

The source added, “Typically, [television and digital ads] combine for about 60-70 percent of a campaign’s budget — minimum.”

Previous reports also said it was West’s Presidential campaign that played a part in Kim Kardashian’s decision to file for divorce from the rapper after four kids and seven years of marriage.

It pays the cost to be a MAGA Op, just saying.

