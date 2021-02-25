Entertainment News
Wanda Vision’s Teyonah Parris & Fans Dance To Trending “Agatha All Along” Song

Fans of Marvel and Disney Plus’ new show Wanda Vision are celebrating with a new remixed song coming from the latest episode “Agatha All Along.” Major spoiler alert! If you aren’t familiar with the show and desire to watch, you might want to stop reading now until you are all caught up. The newly released song debuted on streaming platforms, and it has fans excited to see what happens on the next episode of the painstakingly suspenseful and magical show.

After a series of new events takes place on the seventh episode “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” fans discover the true culprit who has been wreaking havoc in Wanda’s fantasy world. Agatha, portrayed by Kathryn Hahn, has been entertaining throughout the series and no one was expecting to find out it was her “all along.” Naturally, their recent realization came with a catchy tune and it has been keeping fans of the show thoroughly entertained until the new episode is released tomorrow (Feb. 26) to Disney Plus.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez brought “Agatha All Along” to streaming. Twitter taught us that the same people who brought us “Agatha All Along” also gave us the Disney classic “Let It Go” from Frozen.

Eventually, a “traphiphop” remixed version by Leland Philpot became available on streaming platforms. Cult fans of the show have been getting their lives including cast member, Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau in the series.

Parris joins fans with a cute dance video while eating to the song.

The single became a trending topic like the show itself, which has fans mind blown each week. Someone said this is how Black people reacted since the song dropped:

Other fans react to the song on Twitter awaiting the next episode.

Anyone else excited for the next episode of Wanda Vision?

