Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz To The Colts For Draft Picks

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles fan’s prayers have been answered, Carson Wentz has been officially traded. The Indianapolis Colts are sending Philly a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. After a rocky 2020 season, the Eagles had enough of the Wentz project and chose to part ways.

The question going into the 2021 season will be, is Jalen Hurts the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles?

More information to come as the story develops.

Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz To The Colts For Draft Picks  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

carson wentz

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
