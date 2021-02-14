Kirko Bangz’ New Album ‘Now That U Here’ Arrives On His Terms [STREAM]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kirko Bangz for the better part of a decade has worked by other people’s idea of structure. He has undeniable classics such as “Drank In My Cup,” but every time he promised a new album, he got caught up in label drama, starts and stops. Projects like the Progression and Procrastination Killz series and 2016’s Back Flossin kept fans at bay because he cultivated them. They weren’t leaving him even if he took a minor break to raise a family, become a better partner, uncle and even father.

2020 shifted all of it around for Kirko. As personal as rapping about his family has been throughout his career, it took on a different effect when he mourned his young son. Now That U Here represents Kirko at his most vulnerable and a decade after “Drank In My Cup” felt like the most important song in the world, it’s this project which represents Kirko’s most important work yet.

Coming in at only 8 songs, the project was first a Proud 2 Pay release with fans receiving not only a digital copy of the album but a hoodie and link to Kirko’s “Now That U Here” video. From salvos delivered towards the major label system to speaking on pain and heartbreak of losing his child, Now That U Here is a Kirko project for the diehards. R&B records, major guest features and more.

Press play on Now That U Here on Apple Music below. The full project features guest appearances from another independent king in Slim Thug, Lil Durk, Eric Bellinger and more.

