Local Music
HomeLocal Music

Kirko Bangz Returns With “Away” Feat. Pipsqueek [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
106 And Park 2013 New Years Eve Party

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Kirko Bangz is usually all smiles when you see him. But like most in 2020, life took a turn for the longtime Houstonian. He mourned the loss of his son and while he hasn’t released a full-length project since 2016’s Back Flossin, Kirko has kept his mind focused on brighter days. “Away” is his first piece of new music in years, a stripped-down and emotional moment where Bangz looks back at the people he leans on the most and their own struggles.

His sister, his mom, his cousin and his young son all get personal statements where Kirko wishes it were better. Of a prayer from God to help cleanse some of these thoughts. “If I tell you what I think, it ain’t gon’ go away,” he sings on the chorus not long before giving Pipsqueek enough space to get her own thoughts off. It’s a hard moment of release from Kirko and perhaps one of the biggest steps to moving towards a sense of healing.

Stream “Away” from Kirko and Pipsqueek below.

RELATED: Kirko Bangz On His New Label: “The Bag Is Getting Bigger” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kirko Bangz And Sound M.O.B. Get Back To It On “Like Whoa” [NEW MUSIC]

kirko bangz , pipsqueek

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 9 hours ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 12 hours ago
12.14.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 16 hours ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 17 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 21 hours ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant
 22 hours ago
12.14.20
Today - Season 68
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 2 days ago
12.12.20
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 3 days ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Photos
Close