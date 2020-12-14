Kirko Bangz Returns With “Away” Feat. Pipsqueek [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kirko Bangz is usually all smiles when you see him. But like most in 2020, life took a turn for the longtime Houstonian. He mourned the loss of his son and while he hasn’t released a full-length project since 2016’s Back Flossin, Kirko has kept his mind focused on brighter days. “Away” is his first piece of new music in years, a stripped-down and emotional moment where Bangz looks back at the people he leans on the most and their own struggles.

His sister, his mom, his cousin and his young son all get personal statements where Kirko wishes it were better. Of a prayer from God to help cleanse some of these thoughts. “If I tell you what I think, it ain’t gon’ go away,” he sings on the chorus not long before giving Pipsqueek enough space to get her own thoughts off. It’s a hard moment of release from Kirko and perhaps one of the biggest steps to moving towards a sense of healing.

Stream “Away” from Kirko and Pipsqueek below.

