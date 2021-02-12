Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Al Sharpton Files For Divorce After Being Separated From Wife For 16 Years

At last the founder of the National Action Network has taken action.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Protests Continue After The Death Of George Floyd, In Minneapolis

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Al Sharpton has finally said he is going to head out. After much delay he is formally dissolving his holy union.

As spotted on TMZ the famous reverend has filed for divorce from his wife of almost 40 years; well on paper. The two have been estranged from each other since 2004 but the outspoken media personality finally took the proper steps to legally terminate any connections to her. Apparently, the New York City native submitted the paperwork on Thursday, February 11.

This is not the first time the activist has made the news due to his love life or lack thereof. In July 2013 The Daily News reported that the activist started allegedly dating fashion stylist Aisha McShaw while still married to his second wife Marsha Tinsley. That marriage lasted under a year.

Sharpton and Jordan originally met in 1970’s when he was touring with James Brown and Kathy was a backup singer for The Godfather of Soul. They two have two daughters together, Dominique and Ashley. At this time it is unclear if either will be requesting spousal support.

Photo: The Washington Post

Al Sharpton Files For Divorce After Being Separated From Wife For 16 Years  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Al Sharpton

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Al Sharpton Files For Divorce After Being Separated…
 8 hours ago
02.13.21
Safaree Accused Of Scamming A Rapper For $1K
 12 hours ago
02.13.21
5 Ways To Achieve The Gucci Mane Glow…
 13 hours ago
02.13.21
Gabrielle Union Says Learning To Embrace Her Natural…
 17 hours ago
02.13.21
Meagan And La’Myia Good Open Up About Their…
 18 hours ago
02.12.21
8 items
Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Return To Netflix,…
 20 hours ago
02.12.21
DeWanda Wise Woke Up One Day And Realized…
 20 hours ago
02.12.21
The CDC Recommends Wearing Two Masks At Once
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Black GOP Candidate Wtih Pushed Back Hairline Announces…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
R. Kelly’s Trial Postponed Again Until August Due…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Noname Doesn’t Join Ghetto Sage Co-Stars On ‘Judas…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Tessica Brown Is Now Gorilla Glue Free After…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Brandy Comes To Tears Reminiscing On Her Time…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2…
 2 days ago
02.11.21
Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…
 3 days ago
02.10.21
Photos
Close