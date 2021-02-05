Entertainment News
Pardoned Kodak Black Is Back & Sporting New Forehead Tattoo, Accessories

Kodak is living his best life, but can he stay away form the long arm of the law?

Slim Kodak Black

Fresh off a Presidential pardon from Donald “Treasonous” Trump, Kodak Black is back on the streets and ready to makeup for lost times behind bars.

Since getting out the bing courtesy of Cheeto Jesus, Kodak Black seems like a man with a new lease on life as he’s now sporting a new tattoo on his dome (no $24 million dollar diamond?) and enough new ice to keep him cool while global warming gets outta control. Aside from the new purchases, the rapper who was known for having a small potbelly a la Rick Ross (Miami life, y’all), has been sporting a new slimmed-down figure that prison life no doubt contributed to.

 

Keep in mind that Kodak complained about the abusive treatment he had to endure at the hands of prison guards. Aside from the beatings he says he was forced to eat, it looks like starving him might’ve been another tool they used to make his prison stay as painful as possible.

Either that or he just decided to go on a diet a la Gucci Mane. Wait, are we going to start the Kodak Black clone conspiracy theories now?

Regardless of how he decides to spend his second chance out here we hope the man manages to stay outta trouble because we doubt he’ll be getting another pardon anytime in the future. Unless of course Donald Trump gets re-elected in 2024 then all bets are off. God forbid, b.

