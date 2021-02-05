Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chadwick Boseman Makes History As First Actor Nominated For Four Awards In One Year

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

Black History Month is off to a great start. Several award nominations were announced for 2021, and Chadwick Boseman made history. He is the first actor to be nominated for four film nominations for the SAG Awards in one year.

Boseman is up for four posthumous nods for his roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. He is also up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Levee in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His last nomination is for Supporting Role as Stormin Norman in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods which premiered on Netflix.

Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith were nominated four times in one year in both television and film, but Boseman is the very first actor to snag four nominations for the SAG Awards in one year solely in the film categories.

The world lost Chadwick Boseman last August to his battle with colon cancer, and fans were devastated to have lost the phenomenal Black Panther actor in the physical world. However, Boseman made a long-lasting impression to the entertainment world with his last few widely impactful roles. His legacy remains here in the physical, and though Chadwick is not here to celebrate, his life and talents forever be commemorated.

Much success to the late actor as we await the winners of this year’s SAG Awards. Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman and his estate who will likely accept these awards on his behalf.

Chadwick Boseman Makes History As First Actor Nominated For Four Awards In One Year  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chadwick Boseman

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED JANUARY 27)
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
55 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course…
 41 mins ago
02.05.21
10 items
Wild ‘N Out Back After Nick Cannon Apologizes…
 1 hour ago
02.05.21
10 items
Bardi Back: Cardi B Drops New Track &…
 1 hour ago
02.05.21
Pardoned Kodak Black Is Back & Sporting New…
 2 hours ago
02.05.21
Chadwick Boseman Makes History As First Actor Nominated…
 3 hours ago
02.05.21
Insurrectionist From Texas Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…
 4 hours ago
02.05.21
Migos Drops Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Former Lawyer…
 5 hours ago
02.05.21
Salt N Pepa Respond To Spinderella’s Comments Of…
 23 hours ago
02.04.21
20 items
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Clowned On Social Media…
 23 hours ago
02.04.21
Funkmaster Flex Got Lipo Because He Heard Kanye…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Young Thug Likes Lil Uzi Vert’s New Diamond…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Rapper’s Brother Arrested After Live-Streaming With 2 Women’s…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Is It Moneybagg Yo Or William From ‘Girlfriends’…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Actress Camille Winbush Announces Her OnlyFans Debut, Fans…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Photos
Close