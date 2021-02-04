Radio One Exclusives
Ice Cube Reveals Upcoming Meeting With President Biden On Contract With Black America

Ice Cube with Ryan Cameron

In 2020, Ice Cube made several headlines as he demanded that the Contract With Black America be honored and recognized by both political parties. After the Trump campaign tweeted out that they had been in conversations with Ice Cube, many people had varying opinions. Here in Georgia, we had the general election in November and a runoff in January, so using the black vote was absolutely something that was activated & executed to send Rev. Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate.

Today, Ryan talked to his long time friend about what has changed since the election, what he is looking for in regards to reparations, what they could look like, & more. Of course, both being sports enthusiasts for their respective teams, they mention the LeBron/#CourtsideKaren situation here in Atlanta as well.

Take a listen to their conversation below:

