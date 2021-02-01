Radio One Exclusives
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Dead At 44 After Battle With Lung Cancer

Dustin Diamond, who entertained Saved By The Bell fans for years as Samuel “Screech” Powers has passed away, according to TMZ. He was 44.

The actor was battling stage 4 lung cancer and his condition had turned grave over the past week. He had recently completed his first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in January. Sadly, cancer had begun to spread to his lungs and as hospital officials began to prepare Diamond for hospice care, he sadly passed away on Monday (February 1).

Diamond played “Screech” for four seasons of Saved By The Bell in the early ’90s, the nerdy friend to Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gossleaar) who pined for the affection of Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies). He reprised the character for Saved By The Bell: The New Class where he played Mr. Belding’s assistant for five seasons.

After television, he turned to stand-up comedy as well as reality shows but fans will always remember Diamond as the teen star of one of NBC’s most popular shows. Our condolences to his family and friends.

Former 'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Dead At 44 After Battle With Lung Cancer  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Close