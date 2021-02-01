Propain Drops Star-Studded ‘It Ain’t Safe Outside’ Album [STREAM]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Propain had his heart set on releasing It Ain’t Safe Outside in 2020 but every time Pro figured the time was right, something new in the world would drive him right back to the studio. All the strife from a year lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, fake personas, racial profiling, police brutality and general frustration swell on It Ain’t Safe Outside where Pro not only works with his heroes, he brings them to weigh in on the world at large as well.

Z-Ro jumps on the title track not long after he tried to warn everybody about staying one deep for eternity. Sauce Walka and his diamond teardrop show up for “H-Town,” maneuvering around a pocket depicting the contrasts of Houston while at the same time pointing out the culture shift he helped contribute to.

For all of Pro’s anger and vitriol displayed on records such as “Kill Me” with OTB Fastlane, there are the light-hearted sex exploits he’s made commonplace in his music such as “2 Rounds,” “Jody & Yvette” and now “Freak” with rising Beaumont rapper Big Jade. The Adina Howard-sampling track is akin to a man wanting peace at home while the world burns outside. Saving the world can occur any other day, but it can wait.

It Ain’t Safe Outside is Pro in his pocket, his Houston heroes all pulling together for a massive H-Town posse cut in “Way Too Fly” where Swishahouse and Screwed Up Click unite in Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Lil Flip Paul Wall and Ro all make appearances. There’s never a hidden hand technique with Pro, all of it is front and center in a way where his fans can immediately latch on, believe and keep on demanding more. That’s the worth of a base and for Pro, who openly admitted recently he thought about giving it all up, it’s an episode where you realize some voices are just too powerful to be silent when the world still needs to hear them.

Stream It Ain’t Safe Outside below.

Also On 97.9 The Box: