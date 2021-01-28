Cassie Slays On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar’s February Issue

Entertainment News
Cassie Fine is starting 2021 out with a bang! The 34-year old model and singer will grace the cover of February’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

In a post from magazine’s Instagram page, they wrote, “HARPER’S BAZAAR VN FEB 2021 print edition features two cover models

First: Casandra Elizabeth Ventura Fine – @Cassie, the renowned singer, songwriter, model, actress, dancer, and now wife and mom. Her first daughter Frankie was born at the end of 2019. She is expecting her second baby in March. In the interview with HBVN, she told us that the best day in her life is “the day my daughter was born and the day I married my best friend.” Read the cover story via Link in Bio.”

We’ve watched Cassie’s life play out like a fairytale in the public eye. After a 10+ year directionless relationship with Sean Diddy Combs, the two parted ways and she began to date Alex Fine. After almost a year together, the two got married. She gave birth to their first child shortly after. Cassie is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child. Although Cassie doesn’t give her public split with Diddy much energy, her glow has been different ever since she parted ways from the Hip Hop mogul.

This magazine cover is a great way for the singer to start off the new year. In just a few months she will be a married mother of two babies under the age of two. Cassie is proof that life is beautiful on the other end of self love.

