Former Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler Arrested After Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t escaped controversy since their Super Bowl dreams died early in the playoffs.

Now, the team’s offensive lineman Chad Wheeler has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend, according to the King County prosecutor’s office in Washington state.

He is accused of twice choking his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and is being charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

Wheeler took to Twitter to address the accident, which he says happened over the weekend, claiming it took place during a manic episode. He apologized for his heinous actions.

“I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me, he tweeted. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help.  Both are happening.”

The series of tweets also revealed that he’s decided to step away from the NFL, typing, “It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

The Seattle Seahawks have since released a statement, hoping that he gets the help he needs.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim,” read part of the statement.

The franchise went on to say that Wheeler is a free agent since the season has already ended and urged victims who need help to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

According to county jail records, Wheeler’s bail was set at $400,000 and was released Tuesday morning, as prosecutors requested his ankle monitoring device to be equipped with GPS monitoring.

