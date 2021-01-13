News
Donald Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

The Box Houston Featured Video
President Donald Trump Departs the White House to a Rally in Ohio

Source: POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

 

President Donald Trump has made history to be the first President to be impeached for the second time!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House with a second impeachment process against President Trump after his role in last week’s attempted insurrection of the government that resulted in the storming of the U.S. Capitol  The House passed an article that charged Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’, the resolution passed with a voted of 232 to 197.   Trump will likely stay in office and finish out his last seven days due to the Senate not being in session.  However, this could lead to a trial after Trump is out of office with further consequences if he is convicted such as not being able to run for any political office in the future.

Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol

  Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

Donald Trump Makes History As First President to Be Impeached Twice

