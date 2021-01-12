Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500 For Flying On Warriors Team Plane

We all know Drake has more money than that in the little pocket of his OVO jeans.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Vaughn Ridley / Getty

Drake‘s love for the game of basketball is well-known around the game, but did y’all know the Canadian crooner was once fined $500 by Warrior’s head coach, Steve Kerr?

The 2016 NBA Coach Of The Year revealed that he once had to hit the “God’s Plan” rapper with a small fine after he caused Steph Curry and Draymond Green to show up late to a team flight.

“We had a home game, and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren’t on the plane.” After making some calls to figure out what was going on with two of the team’s biggest stars, they learned that Steph and Draymond were still at the arena with the 6 God. “We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake.”

As if Drake needed any help traveling around the country.

After the three amigos finally made it to their flight they were all fined $500 for holding up the team flight.

Curry confirmed the story and reminded everyone that Drizzy even put it in a song where he rapped “I took the team plane from Oracle.”

Good thing non of these men are counting on those $600 stimulus checks to come through in the clutch.

Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500 For Flying On Warriors Team Plane  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

drake , Steve Kerr

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Waka Flocka Flame Dragged For Co-Signing Keri Hilson’s…
 3 hours ago
01.12.21
Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500…
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
YFN Lucci
YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
Blueface
Blueface Gets Banned From Instagram After NSFW Strip…
 5 hours ago
01.12.21
Mary J. Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese…
 5 hours ago
01.12.21
VH1 Shares Megan Thee Stallion’s Love & Hip…
 9 hours ago
01.12.21
5 items
See The Celebs Who Got In On The…
 12 hours ago
01.12.21
8 items
Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter…
 13 hours ago
01.12.21
15 items
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make It…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker
 1 day ago
01.11.21
6 items
Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
20 items
The #BussItChallenge Has The Ladies Showing Off BAWDY…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes His 7th Child…
 2 days ago
01.10.21
Photos
Close