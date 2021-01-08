Music
New Music Friday: Saweetie & Doja Cat Connect For "Best Friend" & More

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2020

Source: NBC / Getty

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat — “Best Friend”

Saweetie and Doja Cat open the new year with a friendship anthem, “Best Friend.” The high-powered duo celebrate their bond and more on the bouncy new track, which arrives along with a glossy new visual.

“I hit her phone with the tea like, ‘B*tch, guess what?’ All the rich ass boys wanna f*ck on us,” Saweetie raps on the track. “All this ass…you could look, don’t touch.”

Fresh off collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Natti Natasha, Nicki Minaj, and City Girls, Doja Cat celebrates her homegirl too. “If she ride for me, she don’t need a key / If you’re sideways, she’ll straighten you if needed be.”

Directed by Dave Myers and featuring viral sensation King Bach, the new visual embodies the song’s message. Saweetie and Doja ride together, showing off their friendship in front of hand bags, strip clubs, and mansions. After showing off their secret handshake and some high speed exploits in Hollywood, the two end the luxurious clip with a nude-yet-blurred out splash.

Listen to the new single and watch their video below.

Russ & Lil Baby — “Ugly”

Russ continues a prolific streak with the release of his newest single, “Ugly.” Boasting a featured verse from Lil Baby, the new single follows Russ’ “Hard for Me” and last year’s CHOMP, which included guest spots from DJ Premier, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, Ab-Soul, and KXNG Crooked.

“Ugly” was produced by Boi-1DA, Smplgtwy, and Akxen. The beat works as the backdrop for plenty of boastful swagger. “I don’t gotta say what’s up to you, I don’t gotta say hey,” Russ raps on the track. “I don’t gotta act like I fuck with you, I’m already paid / It’s way too late.”

Lil Baby also provides one flex after another in his verse. “Diamonds in my teeth,” he points out. “You don’t see ‘em, I don’t speak / I done went up three Ms this week.”

The new single also comes with a new video. Directed by Edgar Esteves, the colorful spot features exotic dancers, precipitation in the form of cash, and igloo-inspired jewelry. Meanwhile, Russ and Lil Baby trade bars in the lavish clip.

Listen to “Ugly” and watch the NSFW visual below.

Griselda & BSF — Conflicted

It’s a family affair for Griselda and Black Soprano Family thanks to the release of Conflicted, a soundtrack to an accompanying film from the Buffalo-based crews.

Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher are both in the film and they are all over the soundtrack, along with frequent collaborators Armani Caesar, Heem, Flee Lord, and Chase Fetti. But the compilation also includes appearances from Wale, Smoke DZA, Lloyd Banks, Ransom, and Dave East.

The independent film Conflicted is due to drop next week via Griselda Films. Westside Gunn has called it a “classic” already in anticipation of its release. “Can’t wait until y’all see it,” he said on Twitter. Benny added: “I take pride in the acting I did in this.”

The film, which stars Benny, Westside, Michael Rapaport, and J. Holiday, is due to land next week. For now, stream the soundtrack below.

Mulatto & Lil Baby – “Sex Lies”

dvsn — “Use Somebody”

2020 saw the release of dvsn’s A Muse In Her Feelings but the inspiration seems to have carried over into the new year. Just months after that project dropped for their adoring fan base, the OVO duo is back with a new single in the form of “Use Somebody.”

The song features Daniel Daley’s soothing vocals over production by Nineteen85, of course, but there’s also a curve ball here. The track is actually a cover of the Kings of Leon smash “Use Somebody” from 2008’s Only By The Night.

dvsn’s rendition of “Use Somebody” is off the group’s forthcoming Amusing Her Feelings LP, which is reportedly due next week. For now, listen to their take on the alternative cut below.

