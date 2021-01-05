Radio One Exclusives
WTF?! Wisconsin Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines Believed Vaccine Would Change Peoples DNA

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived at his pharmacy. According to authorities the man believed the vaccine could change peoples DNA. Grafton police say Steven Brandenburg purposefully removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from the pharmacy refrigerator at the Aurora Medical Center, leaving them out overnight.

Aurora Medical Center had to throw out more than 500 doses of the vaccine, which cost them roughly between $8,000 and $11,000. Some people have already received the bad batch, but authorities believe none of the patients were at any serious medical risk.

There is no evidence the e Moderna vaccine is harmful or can change a persons DNA.

